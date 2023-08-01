Hyderabad: Civil society groups pitch for ‘flood-proof policy’ for city

Hyderabad: In the wake of inundation and reports of sewage overflow in parts of the city following the recent rains, the civil society groups have urged MA & UD Minister KT Rama Rao to declare a ‘flood-proof policy’ for Hyderabad.

The letter signed by different voluntary organisations addressed to the minister on July 29 also asked him to create an ‘Urban Watershed Authority’ to study and come up with a solution.

Rama Melkote (retied professor of Osmania University), Kiran Vissa (RythuSwarajya Vedika), SQ Masood (Association for Socio-economic Betterment of Marginalised), JasveenJairath, A Suneetha (independent researchers), Deepti (social activist), Khalida Parveen (Amoomat Society) and scores of others asked KTR to promote use of ‘permeable material’ for making mandatory its use for cellar spaces and basements.

They recommend use of these types of materials citing benefits like reducing surface runoff, improved condition of shallow aquifers which would support water requirements of Hyderabad.

While referring to problems faced by people living on the banks of Musi, the activists urged KTR to launch ‘Musi river works’ by taking into confidence local communities and to begin work on the retaining wall along the river.

With reports of sewage overflow across several parts of City, they point out that smallest inundation brings faecal sludge into slums. “This is a very serious public health issue, as it is a hidden and slow disaster. The victims of this invisible disaster are always dalits and the poor Muslims. This is unacceptable and unjust. The government could take up decentralised solutions” proposed the voluntary organisations associated with the National Alliance of People’s Movements (Telangana).

The representatives of voluntary organisations also questioned the way an activist was ‘arbitrarily’ detained (Read: ‘Cops round up activists for heckling KTR ?’ published in The Hans India on July 29) by the Malakpet police on July 28 when KTR visited the area to assess the flood situation.

“Syed Bilal was expressly trying to draw your attention to the recent budget allocation of Rs 16,635 crore to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, by the Telangana government. This budget included Rs 9,000 crore for roads, Rs 3,866 crore for sewage treatment plants and Rs 2,000 crore on river rejuvenation,” they point out.