Hyderabad: Civil society movement launched to save country says Seetharam Yechuri

Hyderabad: The CPM secretary Seetharam Yechuri said here on Wednesday that a national-level civil society movement had been launched to save the country.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was 'destroying' the four pillars of democracy that protect the constitution .

He made the remarks while addressing a 'maha dharna' at Indra Park by all Opposition parties. Yechuri raised the issue of foreign tours of Modi and doubted that there was a hidden agenda behind them.

He said the parties were scared that he might sell something during his foreign trip. The CPM leaders claimed that foodgrain stocks were lying idle in godowns.

He demanded the Centre to announce an economic package of Rs 7,500 crore for families hit by Corona virus.

Commenting on the coming together of all Opposition parties, he said that they had joined hands 'not to do opportunistic politics, but to protect the country.'