Hyderabad: Clash between AP, TS cops over Nagarjuna Sagar dam purview

Hyderabad : A clash between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police at the Nagarjuna Sagar project left the BRS and Congress in jittery. The two main parties feared the outburst on the Krishna river water sharing issue on polling day was likely to impact the voting pattern in old Nalgonda, Khammam, and Mahabubnagar districts, where people depend on the Krishna river for drinking water and irrigation needs.

BRS circles are confident that the issue of the release of Krishna water with the intervention of Andhra police would help the BRS gain a political advantage in the election time as KCR was the only leader who was fighting on water sharing problem continuously, and that the issue would help to influence the voters in support of the BRS in the elections.

Following the reports that Congress was getting support from the voters in districts covered by the Krishna river, the BRS leaders said that farmers will definitely intensify the water sharing issues and the voters would incline towards the BRS in the Congress ruled districts.

High tension prevailed when police officials from Andhra Pradesh allegedly barged on to the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and set up fencing at the 13th gate, claiming that the dam belonged to their State. About 700 police officers of APSP barged on to the dam through the left main gates on the side of the right bank and reportedly clashed with the personnel of TSSF, who were guarding the dam.

Some of the Telangana police officers were injured in the incident. They took the dam up to the 13th gate into their control and set up fencing at the gate.

The AP police officers damaged the CCTV cameras setup at the gate as a part of the security arrangement. The TSSF personnel reported the matter to the higher officials.

On February 13, 2015, the AP police made a similar effort to barge into the dam, but Telangana’s Greyhounds teams were rushed to the spot, resulting in a clash.