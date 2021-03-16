Hyderabad: Class 10 Meghana adopts peacock at zoo

Bahadurpura:As a part ofanimal adoption programme, a class X student, Meghana, adopted a peacock for a period of two months at Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura on Thursday.

On the occasion of Meghna's birthday, her family visited the zoo park and offered to adopt a peacock by giving a cheque of Rs 5,000 to curator VVL Subhadra Devi.

Speaking on the occasion, Devi thanked Meghana and her family for opting to adopt a peacock on her birthday. She said that she was happy to see teenagers were coming forward to adopt animals in the zoo and showing their keen interest in wildlife conservation. The curator appealed to the citizens to come forward in more numbers to adopt animals and help in conserving wildlife.

Later, the family went round the zoo and appreciated the maintenance of animal enclosures, hygiene, health of animals and cleanliness there.