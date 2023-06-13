Hyderabad: CM KCR to lay foundation stone for new block at NIMS

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to lay foundation stone for new NIMS block at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences State Health Minister in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Health Minister T Harish Rao has visited NIMS to oversee the arrangements for the Bhumi Puja, to be performed by CM KCR.

During the review meeting, Harish Rao has instructed senior health officials to ensure the entire foundation stone laying function at NIMS goes smoothly.

It is learnt that CM KCR will lay the foundation stone for construction of the 2000-bed new NIMS block, being taken-up with a cost of Rs 1,571 crore.

As a part of the decennial celebrations of the State’s Formation, June 14 is being celebrated as Health Day across Telangana. The Minister added that the expansion of NIMS will significantly contribute to the enhancement of healthcare services, furthering the State government’s goal of ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all.