Hyderabad: Colleges, parents, students pass the buck over suicides

Hyderabad: The cases of suicide by students have become a matter of concern among the parents and the educationists; and they feel that the State Education Department, the educational institutions and parents should discuss and find a solution to this.

Unfortunately, no such attempt has been made by anyone in this regard. Some say that there are no rules framed by education department, while others opine that there should be student counsellors in all educational institutions on permanent basis.

The recent incidents of suicides indicate that the number of suicides among the students in government schools is almost zero when compared to that of studying in corporate institutions which works like machines to produce students scoring highest percentage of marks.

Some parents of students studying in corporate colleges only focuses on completing the syllabus and ensure that their ward achieve highest marks. As a result, they are made to study for long hours without any other relaxation leading to stress, disappointment and fear of not achieving high marks apparently leading to suicides.

Educationists and parents feel that the education department should lay emphasis on introducing a balanced pattern where teaching and other activities like meditation, storytelling, exchange of ideas and sports should be incorporated. They should realise that in the modern world what is more important is skill development than scoring 100% marks said R Murali, member of Hyderabad Schools Parents Association.

The parental pressure on children to focus more and more on studies so that they become doctors or engineers should also be stopped. In fast changing job scenario, these days degrees are not that important. It is their skills that gets them good jobs hence focus should be on identifying the interests of the students and train them accordingly.

Ritika Rao a student said classes are held from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, and in between these 10 long hours they get only a 15-minute break for lunch. This puts high pressure on the students. The educational institutions should introduce systems where students participate in discussions. It could be on the subject itself. Discussion will enhance the ability of the student to think and do some research.

