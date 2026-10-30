Hyderabad colonies choke as roads shrink

Hyderabad: Residential colonies across Hyderabad are increasingly grappling with traffic congestion as internal roads, originally designed to accommodate local traffic, are gradually shrinking due to encroachments, unauthorised constructions and haphazard vehicle parking. Residents urged civic authorities to assess the traffic-carrying capacity of roads before granting building permissions has added to the growing problem.

It has been observed that several internal roads that were originally 20 to 40 feet wide have narrowed to just 15 to 20 feet in some stretches, making it difficult for vehicles to pass, particularly during peak hours. In other areas, roads have shrunk from 40 feet to around 25 feet due to the occupation of road margins by property owners and commercial establishments.

According to residents, the extensions of buildings, street vendors and the heap of construction waste or materials have encroached upon designated road widths, footpaths and storm-water drains. These obstructions have reduced the space for traffic leading to traffic snarl. “Roads that were once wide enough for two vehicles to pass comfortably have become so narrow that even a short stretch can turn into a traffic bottleneck,” said K Venkatesh, a resident of Nizampet.

Furthermore, vehicles, especially the cars parked along both sides of the roads further reduce the available carriageway, worsening congestion in densely populated colonies.

Muzammil Khan, a resident of Santosh Nagar colony, said: “Parking shortages in apartment complexes have also emerged as a major concern. Some buildings do not provide adequate parking facilities, while others charge additional amounts from tenants for parking their vehicles inside. As a result, many cars are left on roads which are further narrowing the road.”

The similar situation was witnessed in various colonies across the city. A tenant, K Mukul, a resident of Yousufguda, said, “Many apartment residents have no practical option but to park on the road, as the owners charged additional Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. When cars are parked on roads which occupy both sides, the remaining space is barely enough for vehicles to move.”

In JP Nagar, Yellareddyguda, residents complained that a road originally intended to be 40 feet wide has gradually narrowed to approximately 25 feet due to encroachments. Residents approached HYDRAA and urged them to investigate the encroachments and restore the road to its designated width.

The situation is particularly concerning in Hyderabad’s Old City, where several neighbourhoods already have narrow roads. The growth of multi-storey buildings and apartment complexes, combined with parking pressure and encroachments, has further strained the existing road network. “Before approving new buildings, authorities must inspect whether the existing roads can handle the additional traffic and parking demand. Otherwise, the burden falls entirely on residents and commuters,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a local activist. Residents have urged civic authorities to ensure that new construction permissions are linked to road width, traffic capacity and adequate on-site parking. Also, urged for a coordinated action by municipal authorities, traffic police and HYDRAA to prevent internal roads from becoming congested.