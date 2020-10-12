Hyderabad: Congress asks Dalits not to vote for TRS

Hyderabad: Congress leaders on Sunday called upon the Dalits not to vote for the TRS, whose leaders during the past six years indulged in snatching away lands, while atrocities and murders have gone up.

With the resolve to ensure that Dalit voters avoid voting for the TRS, the TPCC SC Cell held a State- level meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally on Sunday.

The programme which was presided over by N Preetam was attended by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders. The leaders emphasised that the TRS rule was no better than the BJP at the Centre, as Dalits are victimised. The leaders called upon the Dalits not to vote for the TRS, whose leaders during the past 6-years indulged in snatching away lands, while atrocities and murders have gone up.

Expressing his resolve to fight to get justice for the victims, the TPCC president strongly condemned the rise in atrocities against Dalits in the State. Earlier during the day, he had interaction with many Dalit victims from across State at Gandhi Bhavan.

Family members of a farmer Narasimha from Gajwel constituency, who committed suicide, explained how the TRS government forcibly took away their land which drove Narasimha to suicide. Similarly, family members of Raja Babu of Mallaram in Bhupalpally district, explained how he was brutally murdered by TRS leaders.

Uttam also spoke to the father of a 13-year-old Dalit girl who was set ablaze after she resisted rape attempt. A total of eight Dalit families who were subjected to atrocities like an attempt to rape, murder, abetment to suicide, grabbing of land or houses, etc., shared their grievances with the Congress leaders.

The PCC chief, along with other leaders, heard all the families and promised that the Congress party would fight for them. He also distributed Rs 50,000 to each families.