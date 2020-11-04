Hyderabad: Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the DGP M Mahender Reddy against the misleading news reports stating that its party candidate from Dubbaka Assembly constituency Cheruku Srinivas Reddy was joining other political party. A delegation of the party leaders led by TPCC president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy met the DGP and submitted their representation and urged him to take action against those who are responsible for the dissemination of the false news.

Speaking to media persons, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the rival party leaders TRS and BJP circulated the false news report on social media by citing a famous news channel. He said that TV news channel had also denied the news reports.

He alleged that Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao hatched the conspiracy and circulated the video containing the false news as they were scared of losing the elections in Dubbaka.

He said that the Election Commission had disqualified a candidate after his victory for circulating similar false news. He said they had also attached a copy of the Kerala High Court order on the issue. Bhongir MP K Venkat Reddy alleged that rival TRS and the BJP had come up with the fresh conspiracy after getting indications of the victory of the Congress candidate. Citing that some TV news channels have also forgotten their duty of telecasting genuine news, he warned the people of the State to be wary of such news channels.