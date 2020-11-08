Hyderabad: Congress holds Maha Dharna against atrocities on women, Dalits

Hyderabad: The Congress Party today held a Massive Maha Dharna Program at Indira park in the city. The program was held in protest against the increasing number of attacks against the Dalits and women of the state.

TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar, former minister J. Geeta Reddy, Mahila Congress State president Nerella Sharada and SC cell State president Preetham and other party leaders took part in the dharna programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sampath Kumar made it clear that the Congress party was the only party in the country which had protected the interests of the Dalits of the women of the State and the country.

He said that it was very unfortunate for them to hold a protest program demanding the justice to the women and the Dalits of Telangana State.

Former Minister j Geeta Reddy has called upon the sub communities of SC community- mala and Madiga- to come on one platform and get united to teach a lesson to the CM of the state. She alleged that CM KCR had diluted the SC sub plan introduced by the congress led state government.