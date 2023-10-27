  • Menu
Hyderabad: Congress lodges complaint against Kaleshwaram project ‘scam’

The Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint against the BRS government over the Kaleshwaram project in wake of the Medigadda barrage incident.

Hyderabad : The Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint against the BRS government over the Kaleshwaram project in wake of the Medigadda barrage incident. The party urged that a probe be taken up to uncover the ‘biggest irrigation project scam’ and to punish those who are involved in it.

In a complaint submitted to Commissioner, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Praveen Kumar Srivastava, Former AICC member Bakka Judson alleged that the State government had spent Rs 1.35 lakh crores of public money without taking into account scientific study and any detailed project report (DPR). “KCR gave wrong engineering plans and brought in a company with a good reputation in the world like L&T. The tenders issued in their name were later awarded to sub-contractors who remain their close friends” he pointed out.

He recalled that in July 2022 water had entered Medigadda Lakshmi barrage and around 17 motor pump sets at Kannepalli pump house were submerged under floodwater as a result. The situation was such that the water was flowing around 10 metres high from the motor pump sets, completely immersing them. “I had filed a complaint in the Central Water Commission under case number DPLNG/E/2022/0116, but the commission failed to initiate any action. This project remains as an example for receiving commissions by those who are at the helm, but not for greater public benefit,” he alleged while describing the project as the generator of ‘world’s biggest financial kickbacks in Indian history.’

