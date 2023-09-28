Hyderabad: Congress loyalists gripe about BRS’ turncoats

Hyderabad : As the State Congress leadership embraces top leaders like MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others from the ruling BRS without much hitch, the loyal leaders who had applied for tickets are disappointed.

According to party sources, since turncoats single objective remains safeguarding their political clout, besides protecting business interests by ensuring party tickets, those who raised ground support during public meetings and latest membership drive remain unhappy over the latest developments.

They have questioned what if these turncoats shift loyalties after winning on the Congress ticket, like the earlier situation where some 12 party MLAs had joined the BRS. “Revanth Reddy time and again during the past two years has assured those who work hard would get recognition and party tickets.

The aspirants have put a lot of effort in not only enrolling members during membership, which created history, but also were instrumental in mobilisation of crowds during public meetings. It’s pathetic that Revanth visited the residence of Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy to welcome him back within two months. If newcomers are given tickets the existing cadre’s morale will be dented,” cautioned a senior leader.

On September 25, the team led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka which had visited Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally later had to visit local DCC president, Nandikanti Sridhar, who is the original ticket aspirant from the constituency for reassuring him.

Claiming that his name is listed second on the purported first list to be approved by the AICC, Sridhar kept a brave face. However, finds it hard to digest that Mynampally may snatch his prospects. He had contested on party ticket in 2014 and lost to Kanaka Reddy of BRS. In 2018 as part of ‘Mahakutami’ the seat was allotted to TJS (Telangana Jana Samiti), triggering a protest from him. “I strongly believe the party will give ticket to me. But if that does not happen then after deliberations with my cadre I will decide on future course,” says Sridhar.

Even in constituencies which are being viewed by leaders like Ponguleti there remains a disquiet as clout enjoyed by top leaders like former MP Renuka Chowdary and former minister, Sambani Chandrasekhar has been cut to size. Several aspirants who are seeking to contest from constituencies aimed by Ponguleti remain anxious as the party is geared up for the first list.