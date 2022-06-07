Hyderabad: Congress slams TRS leaders for harassing critics

Hyderabad: The State Congress on Monday alleged that the TRS party leaders were suppressing those who were questioning their anti-people policies.

TPCC spokesperson Bellaiah Naik alleged that the city police surrounded the house of the State Mahila Congress leader Sunitha Rao's residence. Raising the issue of podu lands, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made several promises on the issue and alleged that the tribals, who are cultivating the podu lands were now being sent behind bars in the name of Haritha Haram programme implementation.

Speaking to media along with former minister J Geeta Reddy, Naik said the State government had sent 12 women tribal farmers to jail. He said the tribals were benefited under GO No.3 in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and added that the tribals were facing a lot of problems due to the non-implementation of the GO now.

He alleged that KCR was destroying the constitutional rights of the tribals of the State. Geeta Reddy said the condition of girls turned pathetic in Telangana. She also alleged that the police were trying to protect the children of politicians involved in the sensational rape case. She asked the authorities as to why they did not react on the issue even after three days of receiving complaint from the father of the minor. She said the State had become a capital of pubs and drugs.

Geeta Reddy wondered whether pubs have permission in the State. She alleged that BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao raised the issue of minor girl's rape case in order to protect someone. She said the MLA had forced the family members of victims to confine themselves into their house by releasing the video of the victim.