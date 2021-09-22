Hyderabad: Congress, TRS workers come to blows at Revanth's house

Hyderabad: The activists of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and opposition Congress clashed at TPCC president A Revanth Reddy's house here on Tuesday. They raised slogans against each other. The incident took place when a couple of TRS party activists tried to burn the effigy of Revanth at his residence in Jubilee Hills, condemning his comments against Minister KT Rama Rao.

However, the Congress activists present at Reddy's residence stopped the TRS men from burning the effigy. The Jubilee Hills police dispersed the activists of the two parties and brought the situation under control. The police also set up a picket at Reddy's residence to avoid any violent incidents.