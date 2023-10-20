Hyderabad: Congress youth leader confident of giving tough fight to Akbaruddin

Hyderabad : The president of the Youth Congress from the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency Boya Nagesh while emphasising that the population of Hindu voters in the segment was over one lakh is hopeful of getting maximum votes of both Muslim and Hindu communities as well. He remains positive about giving a tough fight to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The only Valmika Boya leader who is the nominee from the party to contest in the Telangana Assembly elections has already begun meeting other party leaders as well as the voters of the constituency.

As Dasara is round the corner, he will be putting all out effort following the completion of the festivities and will kick-start padayatra in the constituency. “I am hopeful that all the seniors of the constituency will give blessings as a party candidate and will do justice to the party’s winning aspirations in the upcoming Assembly elections. I shall be roping in our seniors like Esa Misri and Shakeel (Barkas) so that we stand united to take forward the party’s agenda. Within next week I shall be reaching out to each and every household of the constituency along with the promise of six-guarantees,” he explained.

In the 2018 elections Congress received 11,310 votes and the candidate was Esa Misri. With total voter turnout of 1.4 lakhs, Akbaruddin Owaisi fetched AIMIM 95,341 votes. But this time the Congress is attempting an experiment by fielding a non-Muslim candidate who represents the Backward Caste.

The 36-year old leader is optimistic that the youth irrespective of caste and community will be backing him in the ensuing elections. “As a youth leader who has been involved in the constituency for long I know the people’s problems. From bad roads to issues of waterlogging and flooding during monsoon the problems persist in the constituency. Government has promised but the eligible are yet to get 2BHK housing. It has also failed to fulfill promises to most of the households of Rs 10,000 during flooding. Several government job aspirants are feeling deprived owing to the State government policies,” he pointed out.

Nagesh who is enthusiastic about the presence of the party leader Rahul Gandhi in the State as part of Bus Yatra affirmed that his presence was felt across the State and will definitely impact the outcome of the elections.

“Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have provided the much needed boost to the cadre and even the general public is aware of that. They know how these six-guarantees were being copied by BRS in its manifesto. Drawing their inspiration the party candidates are going all out to assure people of the promises. I shall be giving a tough fight to other parties in Chandrayangutta,” the youth leader affirms.