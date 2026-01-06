Post-rejig: GHMC boss raises pitch for better coordination

Hyderabad: Following the recent reorganisation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which expanded from six zones to 12 zones and 30 circles to 60 circles, Commissioner RV Karnan has advised newly appointed additional commissioners and zonal commissioners to gain a comprehensive understanding of the functioning and core responsibilities of various GHMC departments to ensure effective and coordinated civic administration.

On Monday, an orientation programme titled ‘Overview of Wings and Core Functions’ was organised at the GHMC head office. The programme aimed to familiarise newly inducted officers with the operational structure and performance of different wings of the civic body. Officials from key departments, including engineering and infrastructure, health and sanitation, revenue and planning, administration and support, and urban services and development, made detailed PowerPoint presentations to the additional and zonal commissioners.

The sessions provided insights into departmental roles, responsibilities and performance parameters, while queries raised by the officers were addressed by the respective departmental heads.

Addressing the officers, Commissioner Karnan said that structured presentations on departmental overviews and core functions would help officers perform their duties with greater clarity and efficiency. He informed that a series of focused presentations would be conducted in the coming days—projects on January 6, sanitation on January 7, town planning on January 8 and maintenance on January 9.

The Commissioner also directed senior officials to prepare comprehensive, zone-wise PowerPoint presentations highlighting departmental performance and core functions. He urged officers to make optimal use of the orientation programmes to gain a holistic understanding of GHMC’s functioning and effectively resolve operational issues. Additional Commissioners G Srijana, Vinay Krishna Reddy, Hemanth Keshavapatil, Raghu Prasad, Pankaja, Manga Thayaru and Satyanarayana, along with Zonal Commissioners G. Mukunda Reddy, Apoorva Chauhan, K Chandrakala, Radhika Gupta, Priyanka Ala, Sanchit Gangwar, Hemanth Borkade, Ravi Kiran and Sahadev Rao, and other officials were present.