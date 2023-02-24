Hyderabad: Constable dies due to cardiac arrest in a gym
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a police constable died, allegedly due to a cardiac arrest during a workout at a gym in Bowenpally on Friday.
The constable Vishal (24), a resident of Bowenpally was posted at Asif Nagar police station.
Vishal, as a routine went to the gym in the morning and was working out, when he suddenly collapsed.
His gym mates who noticed it, immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.
Doctors opined he suffered a massive heart attack and could have died immediately.
