Hyderabad: Constable dies due to cardiac arrest in a gym

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a police constable died, allegedly due to a cardiac arrest during a workout at a gym in Bowenpally on Friday.



The constable Vishal (24), a resident of Bowenpally was posted at Asif Nagar police station.

Vishal, as a routine went to the gym in the morning and was working out, when he suddenly collapsed.

His gym mates who noticed it, immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Doctors opined he suffered a massive heart attack and could have died immediately.