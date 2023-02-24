  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Constable dies due to cardiac arrest in a gym

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

  • As a routine, the police constable went to gym for workout and suddenly collapsed
  • The constable was shifted to hospital where he was declared dead

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a police constable died, allegedly due to a cardiac arrest during a workout at a gym in Bowenpally on Friday.

The constable Vishal (24), a resident of Bowenpally was posted at Asif Nagar police station.

Vishal, as a routine went to the gym in the morning and was working out, when he suddenly collapsed.

His gym mates who noticed it, immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Doctors opined he suffered a massive heart attack and could have died immediately.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X