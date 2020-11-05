Hyderabad: Constable wins hearts for efforts to save life

Hyderabad: A police constable, G. Babji, deployed at Abid Road Traffic police, has won accolades from netizens and senior officers of the department for his selfless service which he rendered to move an Ambulance out of traffic jam on Monday evening.

The matter came to light when the video of the constable went viral on social media and netizens heaped praises on him for his quick response and selfless service. According to Abid Road traffic police officials, on Monday evening the constable was deployed at the Bank Street road when he noticed the ambulance caught in traffic and was unable to move an inch. He then enquired about the status of patient and when the family members of the patient appealed to him for help, he quickly moved ahead of the ambulance and started running before it to clear the traffic as the siren of the ambulance was blaring from behind.

Babji said, "As soon as I saw the pain in the eyes of the family members, I could not resist and started appealing to the motorists to give way for the ambulance and on hearing the siren and my requests, they cleared the path due to which the ambulance came out of the chaotic traffic. In order to clear the traffic, I ran for almost a km."

"I do not know who that family was, neither will I ever know, but my duty was to help the citizens and I have done that which I am proud of. The happiness which I saw in the eyes of the family members when they were out of the traffic and the way they thanked me by folding their hands lifted my spirits for my duty," stated the cop.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar appreciated the efforts of the cop to help the ambulance. Other officers also expressed their joy at the attitude displayed by Babji in helping the citizens in distress.