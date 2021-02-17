Hyderabad: Construction blasts damage 10 houses

Rajendranagar: The frequent sandblasting to cut the boulders in nearby real estate ventures have become a nagging nuisance for the residents of Hanuman Nagar, near Manasa Hills area under Rajendranagar mandal.



Besides the high decibel sound and tremors in the early morning on February 14, at least 10 houses were damaged but luckily no was injured in the incident. However, the horrendous sound of the blast shook the entire area and left the people frightened. Despite the local people lodging a complaint with the police, the situation remains unchanged and the blasting continued unabated leaving the people completely shattered.

The developers chalking out real estate ventures have been using the sandblasting method to cut the boulders much to the chagrin of locals who are already panic stricken over the elusive leopard back on prowl in the area.

"Asbestos roof of at least 10 houses developed cracks and holes due to the high decibel sound and tremors from the blast. The blast left holes in the roofs of several dwellings revealing the sky from inside. We have lodged a complaint on the same day, but the blasting continued unabated. We are living in the area for the last 30 years but never came across such blasting experience. The area is home to several important government establishments, so care should be taken as the buildings may develop cracks and get damaged," said Ramulu, a resident of Hanuman Nagar.

Meanwhile, the Circle Inspector Rajendranagar Police Station, K Kanakaiah said, "They are carrying out sandblasting after taking permission from the police. However, we told the contractor to carry out the blasting in a very careful manner that no one would get hurt from the exercise."