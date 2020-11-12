Hyderabad continues to chill at 12.4 degrees Celsius 

Hyderabad: There was a marked rise by 4.1 degrees Celsius or more in the night temperatures at one or two places over Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the IMD bulletin said. The minimum temperatures were markedly below normal by 5 deg C or less at few places in the State.

The night temperatures were below normal ranging from 1.6 to 3 deg C in some parts and appreciably below normal by 3.1 to 5 deg C in some others. According to the bulletin, they were markedly below normal by 5 deg C or less in some parts of Telangana.

The lowest minimum temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad (point two more than the previous day.) Hyderabad continued to chill with the recording of 12.4 deg C (point four degrees less than that noted on Tuesday.

The bulletin said the night temperatures recorded in the State were: Dundigal 12.5 deg C, Medak 12.8, Hakimpet 13, Nizamabad 13.4, Hanamkonda 14.5, Ramagundam 14.6, Bhadrachalam 15.6, Mahbubnagar 16.3, Nalgonda 19.8, Khammam 22. The forecast said partly cloudy sky with haze during the period November 12 to 17. The night temperatures during the next six days are likely to be 13, 14, 15, 16,15 and 15 respectively, according to the bulletin.