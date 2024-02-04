Hyderabad: Cops bust drug suppliers ring targeting pubs

Hyderabad: Based on a complaint lodged by a drug addict, the Cyberabad police nabbed three drug suppliers, with the help of TSNAB (TS Anti-Narcotics Bureau).

According to police, a drug addict woman who was enslaved to drug abuse fell into the trap of drug suppliers who exploited her weakness to make easy money.

Following her complaint in women police station Bachupally, a big surveillance operation was launched by Gachibowli police, SOT Madhapur and State Task Force of TSNAB.

“We were able to identify two routes used by drug suppliers. On February 2, the sleuths of TSNAB along with Gachibowli [olice on credible information apprehended the accused, who were in possession of narcotic drugs (cocaine and MDMA) and trying to sell the same to the needy customers,” the cops informed.

The woman who lodged the complaint was in the habit of visiting pubs including Artistry Pub, Air-Live Pub, Club Rouge amongst others. “Here she was befriended by one Suleiman who started supplying MDMA and cocaine from Bombay free to her in the beginning. She was hooked and ready for exploitation later.

She also came in contact with other drug consumers and gave us 20 odd names. We have got the dope test done.

Three people have been tested positive for cocaine and ganja out of the nine tested from the list,” they informed. While apprehending the accused at TNGOs Colony, Serilingampally, the cops also seized 10 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of MDMA besides cell phones and other items.

The accused were identified as Suleman Bin Abubakar alias Waseem (31) and resident of Yousufguda, Shaik Armaan alias Mosin (34) and resident of Mehdipatnam, Arkham Hussain (27) resident of Banjara Hills. The police also nabbed drug abusers who are residents of Nizampet, Kukatpally and Banjara Hills.

Three other drug suppliers remained at large.

The apprehended the accused who are friends targeted the potential clients and charged them Rs 15,000 per gram for cocaine and Rs 8,000 per gram for MDMA.