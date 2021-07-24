Hyderabad: Cops detain fake websites creator

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police arrested a cyber fraudster for developing fake grocery and furniture portals www.zopnow.in and www.modwayfurniture.in for selling groceries and furniture at cheaper price than the market price and cheating innocent people. The police arrested Rishabh Upadhyay, a resident of Bengaluru and a native of Sudhamapur in Uttar Pradesh, and seized Rs 40 lakh, 20 debit cards, six bank passbooks and two laptops from the accused.

According to police, Rishabh created fake websites and cheated many people. They said that RazorPay, an online payment platform, blocked Rishabh's account after learning that he was making transactions through a fake website. They added that during lockdown, Rishabh along with Rahul, a digital marketing professional, created fake websites offering goods at cheaper rates and duped people by not delivering the goods. Nine victims from Cyberabad Commissionerate have visited these fake websites. While seven victims were of www.zopnow.in, two victims were of www.modwayfurniture.in who placed the orders and were cheated.

ACP Balakrishna, DCP Vijay Kumar, CI Rajagopal Reddy, Detective Inspector Naveen and SI Narsimha were part of the investigation team that detained the fraudsters. Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of Raidurgam, Madhapur and Cybercrime police. The Commissioner on the occasion advised people not to believe fake websites, especially those providing highest discounts and not to pay money in advance for getting the goods through online. If anyone finds any such suspicious websites, they were asked to contact 9490617310 ( Cybercrime police station) or WhatsApp on number 9490617444.