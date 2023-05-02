Hyderabad: Cops foil Revanth’s Secretariat entry bid; sparks tension

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the new Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat for some time after the security forces stopped the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP A Revanth Reddy entering the Secretariat premises.

The police obstructed Revanth when he tried to reach the main gate of the Secretariat to meet some top officials on Monday.

As Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was in his chambers in the Secretariat, police anticipated law and order problems and deployed huge police forces around the State Administration Office premises to prevent opposition from holding dharnas and rallies.

Police said that they received intelligence inputs about Revanth’s visit to Secretarait. The Special Forces intercepted Revanth’s vehicle at Telephone Bhavan and sent him back. The Congress leader questioned the police for not permitting an elected MP to visit the Secretariat.

He demanded that the people representatives should be permitted to meet the Secretaries of various departments and also Ministers to submit memoranda on people’s issues.

Revanth alleged that Chief Minister was governing the State like a dictator and throttling the voice of the opposition.