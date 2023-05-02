Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
Hyderabad: Cops foil Revanth’s Secretariat entry bid; sparks tension
- Tries to enter the new Secretariat to meet officials
- Police obstructs TPCC chief from entering the Secretariat citing Law and Order problems
- Questions the police for stopping his vehicle from entering into the complex
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the new Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat for some time after the security forces stopped the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP A Revanth Reddy entering the Secretariat premises.
The police obstructed Revanth when he tried to reach the main gate of the Secretariat to meet some top officials on Monday.
As Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was in his chambers in the Secretariat, police anticipated law and order problems and deployed huge police forces around the State Administration Office premises to prevent opposition from holding dharnas and rallies.
Police said that they received intelligence inputs about Revanth’s visit to Secretarait. The Special Forces intercepted Revanth’s vehicle at Telephone Bhavan and sent him back. The Congress leader questioned the police for not permitting an elected MP to visit the Secretariat.
He demanded that the people representatives should be permitted to meet the Secretaries of various departments and also Ministers to submit memoranda on people’s issues.
Revanth alleged that Chief Minister was governing the State like a dictator and throttling the voice of the opposition.