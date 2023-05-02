  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cops foil Revanth’s Secretariat entry bid; sparks tension

Cops foil Revanth’s Secretariat entry bid; sparks tension
x

Cops foil Revanth’s Secretariat entry bid; sparks tension 

Highlights

  • Tries to enter the new Secretariat to meet officials
  • Police obstructs TPCC chief from entering the Secretariat citing Law and Order problems
  • Questions the police for stopping his vehicle from entering into the complex

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the new Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat for some time after the security forces stopped the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP A Revanth Reddy entering the Secretariat premises.

The police obstructed Revanth when he tried to reach the main gate of the Secretariat to meet some top officials on Monday.

As Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was in his chambers in the Secretariat, police anticipated law and order problems and deployed huge police forces around the State Administration Office premises to prevent opposition from holding dharnas and rallies.

Police said that they received intelligence inputs about Revanth’s visit to Secretarait. The Special Forces intercepted Revanth’s vehicle at Telephone Bhavan and sent him back. The Congress leader questioned the police for not permitting an elected MP to visit the Secretariat.

He demanded that the people representatives should be permitted to meet the Secretaries of various departments and also Ministers to submit memoranda on people’s issues.

Revanth alleged that Chief Minister was governing the State like a dictator and throttling the voice of the opposition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X