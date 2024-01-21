Hyderabad: Cops get medals for outstanding service

Rangareddy: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mahanty, presented Police Seva Medals to meritorious police officers at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in appreciation of outstanding service and talent. Addressing on the occasion, CP Avinash Mahanty commended the winners on their outstanding contributions to public safety and performance of duties. He emphasised that both the Central and State governments’ give service awards to police officers who demonstrate exceptional dedication and talent in their roles. Under tradition, the Telangana administration will officially present these medals on the State’s birth anniversary and the New Year.

For the year 2023, 138 police officers within the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate received medals, including 58 excellence medals and 80 service medals. The winners were from a variety of ranks, including constables and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ADCP).

CP Avinash Mahanty expressed his delight at the dedication shown by police officers, emphasizing the satisfaction gained from executing duties diligently and getting medals without comment. He encouraged the police force to preserve a spirit of dedication and talent while offering excellent services to the people. The CP challenged the department to maintain its reputation by continually providing high-quality services and vowed to work toward receiving greater government recognition in the future.