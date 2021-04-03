Hyderabad: Cops on mission to save injured in road mishaps

Gachibowli: Cyberabad Police in coordination with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) conducted a meeting with the management of major hospitals, urging them to take part in the 'SAVIOR' programme.

This initiative Saving Accident Victims On Road (SAVIOUR) was taken to save the accident victims by providing immediate emergency trauma care.

Speaking on the occasion, on Friday Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, urged the hospital's management staff to join this initiative which can save lives of the accident victims.

As part of the initiative, a training programme was already on with the support of SCSC and Care Institute of Health Sciences, with over 300 police personnel and common citizens who resided along the highways being trained in 11 batches on imparting basic first aid to accident victims. Providing advanced trauma care treatment to accident victims with the support of major hospitals in the city too was being taken up

Commisoner informs that the doctors of the major hospitals including AIG, KIMS, SLG, Continental, Sunshine and Medicover have expressed their willingness to support this initiative on humanitarian grounds.

The project will be finalized in due course of time by holding further negotiations with all the stakeholders, added Sajjanar.