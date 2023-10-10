Hyderabad: Cops seize gold, cash in vehicle checking

Hyderabad: Within hours after the election code came into force in the State, the Telangana police intensified security arrangements and launched vehicle checking in the State particularly in Hyderabad. Large quantity of gold and hawala money was seized during checking in the city.

During vehicle checking, police seized 16 kg of gold and 300 kg of silver at Basheerbagh area in the Abids police station limits on Monday night. Another 6 kg of gold was seized in Chandranagar police station limits. The police officials seized gold and silver worth more than Rs 10 crore on the first day of vehicle checking in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

Police found Rs 80 lakh unaccounted cash from a car at Shankarpally in Cyberabad police station limits. Special police forces have been deployed in South and West zones in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits and conducted vehicle checking all through the night. Rs 4 lakh cash has been seized in Vanasthalipuram and a large pack of cookers were also confiscated from two persons who were trying to distribute to locals sought zone limits. At film Nagar, the cops seized Rs 20 lakh from a car. The police said that such checking will be conducted regularly in the city.

They warned people who carry cash more than Rs 50,000 will have to show the required documents to avoid seizure of the money during their travel.