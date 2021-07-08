Hyderabad: Corporations, NGOs join hands for stray animals welfare

Hyderabad: To create educational advocacy for pet parents, as they have a lifelong commitment to their pets in the City, MARS Petcare, a pet food company, hosted a webinar on Tuesday aimed to identify and address issues around welfare of stray companion animals.

Dr. Chinny Krishna, founder of Blue Cross India, and Dr V Ravinder Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of PVNR Telangana Veterinary University, Rajendranagar, were guests of honour. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, was the chief guest. The other panelists were Amala Akkineni, chairperson, Blue Cross Hyderabad,

Dr Abdul Wakeel, Chief Veterinary Officer, GHMC,and Alokparna Sengupta, MD, Humane Society of India.

Speaking at the webinar, Jayesh Ranjan said: "People show either compassion or indifference to strays. There is a need for positive communication around animals. Partnerships should exist not only between the public and private sectors, but also between them and the community.

Ganesh Ramani, General Manager, MARS Petcare, said: "We are creating a better world for pets and have undertaken adoption drives for strays as well as feeding activities. We launched campaigns urging to end homelessness of companion animals. However, the

animals themselves don't always have a good life. We have united on this platform to create a world that's wonderful for both humans and animals. Improving the lives of strays would make for a better world."

Chinny Krishna said, "According to studies, pets and animals improve the health and well-being of humans. This drives us to continue striving for the well-being of stray animals. Corporations, such as MARS, are aligned to creating a better world for pets."

Amala said: "At Blue Cross we call strays 'community animals' as they are a part of the community. To bring such an important topic to the fore and also for donating scientifically formulated pet food that helps improve the health of animals leads to quality adoptions."

The seminar brought stakeholder representatives, NGOs, and government bodies to find solutions for welfare problems of strays. To encourage adoption, panelists said potential pet parents should look beyond coveted dog breeds to accept strays with similar love and respect. "To this end, the Young Angels Programme imbibes in children compassion and sensitivity towards our furry companions. It is necessary to ensure street animals are wanted, cared for, and welcomed," the organisers said.