Hyderabad: Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy falls sick

Somajiguda: Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy was admitted at a private hospital on Sunday after a few minor health issues.

The Council chairman is undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospitals at Somajiguda.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhoopal Reddy, Tungaturthy MLA G Kishore, Nakrekal MLA Chirumurthy Lingaiah and others visited the hospital and enquired about his health.

Reddy said that he felt uneasiness in the morning and that he was doing well.