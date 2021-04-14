Hyderabad: Covid-19 SOPs not followed despite surge

Koti: Lack of monitoring and implementation of Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) in view of the surging Covid-19 cases, at shopping malls, cinema halls, hotel and other public places remain a concern, particularly when the second phase is on rise.

The SOPs were issued last year by the government during post-lockdown when hotels, restaurants and other services, like shopping malls, cinema halls, and religious places, were reopened with limited people and implementation of norms were made mandatory.

Even though the SOPs have not been withdrawn, most commercial establishments appear to have ignored them in the recent months.

In view of the recent upsurge in cases, several activist groups and NGOs have demanded the State government to take immediate measures to educate people and to strictly enforce SOPs with immediate effect.

Speaking to The Hans India, SQ Masood, a social activist said, "the Telangana government has failed to take steps to educate poor and illiterate people before enforcing any law.

Thousands of people are still unaware of basic rules to be followed during these pandemic times."

He pointed out that SOPs issued last year were not being followed in City. "levying fine of Rs 1,000 or registering cases against a poor person cannot really work; it will be added burden to the downtrodden," said Masood.

Another city-based activist, Mohd Minhaj said, "Penalising people for not wearing a face mask is not enough. The State government must strictly ensure the implementation of SOPs in public places."

In June last year, the State issued SOPs to be observed in areas outside the containment zones that were reopened.

The general SOPs included: provision of hand wash and sanitisers, thermal screening at the entrance, permitting only an asymptomatic person inside, staggered entry of devotees, visitors and customers, making facemask mandatory, prohibition of huge gatherings and compulsory display of preventive measures of Covid-19.

It was also advised earlier that seating capacity in public places had to be 50 per cent of the capacity. Adequate manpower is required to ensure social distancing, disposable menus, and cutleries in restaurants.

"Since then SOPs remain only on paper; there is no implementation. Even the government is not bothered to check and monitor the enforcement of SOPs in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases.

The authorities last year have shut most commercial establishments for not following SOPs, but now there is no track on SOPs", claims Masood.