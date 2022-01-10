Hyderabad: COVID-19 vaccines stolen from PHC in Old City

A total of 44 COVID-19 vaccine vials were stolen by the burglars from a primary health centre in Kalikhabar in the Old City.

The police said that 24 vials of Covishield and 17 vials of Covaxin. The burglars also stolen two computers and stationary items and other articles.

According to the police, the burglars broke open the main door of the UPHC Jambagh on the Kalikhabar road under the Mirchowk police station limits.

"From the stolen vials, 340 Covishield doses and 270 Covaxin vials could be given," the Mirchowk police said adding the burglars also removed the tyres of an auto-rickshaw that was parked on the UPHC premises and took them away.

Based on the complaint of the hospital staff, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.