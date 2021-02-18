Hyderabad: COVID phase is most important part of my life

Gachibowli: Cyberabad Police in collaboration with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) organised a felicitation to recognise unsung heroes and conducted a Cyberabad traffic police annual conference at Convention Centre in Gachibowli on Wednesday.

Film actor SonuSood, who was the chief guest, felicitated the volunteers who served people risking their lives and thus became unsung heroes.

Speaking on the occasion, SonuSood said that the citizens who helped the police were the real heroes, "The role I played during the COVID-19 pandemic is the most important part of my life. I can't forget those moments," Sonu said.

Sonu, further said that he had no clue when he started helping people, "Soon things went out of proportion and more people wanted help and I came forwarded for them, it was the special moments to help workers as they were real heroes and were the reason behind all our comforts," he said.

Sood informed that he could connect to over 7.26 lakh people and helped over 3500 students studying abroad to come back to their homes, after that appeal for jobs, observing this a platform was created to connect corporate companies and other job providers, through which Soon had provided job to two lakh people.

VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabd thanked all for their help. Cyberabad police were the first in India to set up a COVID Control Room in India in just one day after the lockdown was announced. The Center received 3000 calls a day.

SonuSood felicitated DCPs, ACPs, and police officers of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Hundreds of organisations, individuals too were felicitated for all their help during the pandemic.

Krishna Yedula, Secretary of SCSC highlighted that they were able to provide 15 lakh meals and distribute 1.85 lakh grocery kits.