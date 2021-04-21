Hyderabad: Covid survivors lend helping hand

Hyderabad: As the second wave of Covid-19 is on the rise and its mutant rampage is creating medical and social havoc, individuals and netizens are stepping in to help Covid-19 patients and non-Covid-19 patients to find all assistance. Incidentally, help is coming from those who have survived the viral infection.



Help is pouring in from various resources for medicines, groceries, food for quarantined families, plasma, and transporting dead bodies, and at times people came forward to perform final rites of Covid patients.

Observing the alarming situation of falling health infrastructure in wake of the surging coronavirus cases across several states in the country, Rikit Shahi, law student, resident of Khairatabad, came forward to offer his help and services to the Covid-19 patients in home isolation by delivering essentials to their doorstep.

Rikit is delivering in and around the Khairatabad region. He delivers almost all the essentials, including medicines, surgical masks, ready-to-make soup, disposable bags and chocolates. This Good Samaritan was also applauded by netizens.

Explaining people about his service he on Twitter wrote, "I will deliver anything at your doorstep, you just stay at home and take care of yourself and your loved ones till you all recover."

Rikit is on toes to every call. "So if you are in isolation and need some to run errands for you in and around Khairatabad hit me up," he added.

Not just Rikit but many individuals, especially the Covid survivors are volunteering such services, many young girls and boys on their social media handles have asked people if they need any help.

Social media is becoming the best possible way to reach people, patients in need of immediate medical assistance, hospitals, oxygen cylinders, plasma, meals, and other essentials seek help online now.

A free kitchen for Covid-19 patients, on social media a city-based group has come forward to provide home cooked free meals for Covid-19 patients in home isolation in Hyderabad. This group is delivering meals to the isolated patients.

Many social media users are helping people by posting about the availability of plasma, contacts of health professionals and several other things. Lending a helping hand, another youngster Shehzad on Twitter asked people to join hands to help a family. He wrote; "Looking for help in the Hyderabad area (near King Koti) for a family for their meals as the entire family has been affected by infection, the family has two senior citizens, a lady and baby girl of 8 months," within no time he got information about the resources at the location.