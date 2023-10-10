Hyderabad CP asks leaders to surrender licensed weapons amid election code

The election schedule for the five states, including Telangana, was recently released, and the Election Code came into force. The police department in Telangana has been on alert following the release of the schedule and has intensified checks. During these inspections, the police have seized a significant amount of money and gold.



Meanwhile, Hyderabad CP CV Anand has issued important orders to political leaders, stating that their weapons should be deposited immediately. They have been instructed to deposit their weapons at the nearest police stations before the 16th of this month and said that strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply. The CP also mentioned that the election results will be released on December 3. Once everything is settled, the political leaders can come after December 10 to collect their weapons.

In addition, special attention is being paid to the distribution and transportation of liquor and money across the state. Authorities have been advised to focus more on combating the use of drugs. Strict action will be taken against bullies and special vigilance has been implemented to monitor online money distribution and transfer, with a focus on digital payments in collaboration with banks. 15 nodal officers have been appointed in 15 constituencies to oversee these efforts.