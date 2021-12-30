Hyderabad: CP CV Anand puts in riders to ring in New Year

Hyderabad: The new City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Wednesday issued guidelines to five-star, three-star hotels, clubs and pubs to ban entry of the guests who do not produce two doses of Covid-19 vaccination certificate at the entrance.

The commissioner said that the organisers and managements of the New Year events should ensure that all guests wear masks appropriately and not hang it around their neck for the sake of rule. All of them should be subjected to thermal scan at entry points. Similarly, the managements should ensure maintaining social distance. If any pub or bar does not implement the guidelines they would be penalised.

The order said that DJ programmes will not be permitted in outdoor events and the noise levels should be below 45 decibels. Separate spaces should be earmarked for the orchestra singers and no obscene dressing or obscene dances would be permitted. It would also be the responsibility of the managements to ensure that use of drugs and psychotropic substances by participants does not take place.

It further said, installation of CCTV cameras covering all entry/ exit points was mandatory.

The organisers should not serve liquor beyond the hours permitted by the Excise department and minors should not be allowed at the venues organised for couples and no live band should be played in bars and restaurants.

The police commissioner further instructed the organisers to engage more staff and stewards at the higher-risk areas and all the staff and organisers present at the venue should be tested negative for Covid-19 in the last 48 hours. The organisers shall provide surgical masks to all the persons at the venue and provide sanitisers/ hand-rub of prescribed norms and specifications.

Also, proper Covid appropriate hygiene shall be ensured for all the edible items and cutlery. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra also issued similar directives to the event managements for New Year celebrations. He asked the managements to provide sufficient parking facilities for the vehicles inside the premises of establishment and adequate number of security guards for systematic parking should be arranged by the organisers. The Police Commissioner also said that the clubs and bars should arrange drivers/ cabs to the customers who are in a drunken state to reach their destinations safely.