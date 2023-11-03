Hyderabad CP Sandeep Shandilya warns rowdy sheeters of strict action

Hyderabad: City CP Sandeep Shandilya has given directions to the staff on how to control the rowdy sheeters so that there are no problems in the sensitive areas. To this extent, the CP is inspecting every police station in the problematic zones on a daily basis. In this order, apart from checking the CP police stations till midnight, they are inquiring about the rowdy sheeters there.

Staff are advised to take custody of hardened rowdies. He instructed that the staff should not have any fear in conducting the election and should be courageous and if any problems are brought to his notice, he would immediately give a suitable solution. The CP ordered that the police should work with the sole aim of conducting the elections smoothly.

