Hyderabad Cricket Association elections are underway at Uppal stadium, 173 members to cast votes

The polling of the Hyderabad Cricket Association is underway at the Uppal International stadium amidst tight security. As many as 173 people will be exercising the right to vote till 3 PM followed by the announcement of the results at 6 PM.

So far, 74 members have cast their votes, including former cricketers Venkatapathy Raju, VVS Laxman, Shivalal Yadav, Mithali Raj, and Sravani Naidu. Even GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross has exercised his right to vote in the elections.

The HCA elections have taken a political colour, as supporters of the BRS and BJP parties were in the fray. Jaganmohana Rao's United Members of HCA panel claims to have government support, while Anil Kumar's Good Governance Panel is backed by BJP leader and former HCA president Vivek.

Shivalal Yadav is also in the election race with his Cricket First Panel, and Amarnath is contesting as president on the Arshad Ayub panel.