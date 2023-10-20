Live
- Unani centre opens for gynaecological issues in Lucknow
- Supreme Court issues notice on PIL challenging constitutionality of Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023
- Now improve your speaking skills via Google Search in India
- Amazon, Microsoft team up to protect users from impersonation scams in India
- Lalan Singh comes out in defence of Nitish Kumar, says he would not even look towards BJP
- Delhi soon to get premium buses with WiFi, GPS, digital payments & CCTV: Kejriwal
- KTR invites Jitta Balakrishna Reddy into BRS, rubbishes Congress criticism
- BBAU first central university in UP to get A++ ranking by NAAC
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to 'little' Mannara, sends 'good luck'
- CMFRI mulls Climate Smart Villages to check increasing risks in coastal region
Just In
Hyderabad Cricket Association elections are underway at Uppal stadium, 173 members to cast votes
The polling of the Hyderabad Cricket Association is underway at the Uppal stadium amidst tight security.
The polling of the Hyderabad Cricket Association is underway at the Uppal International stadium amidst tight security. As many as 173 people will be exercising the right to vote till 3 PM followed by the announcement of the results at 6 PM.
So far, 74 members have cast their votes, including former cricketers Venkatapathy Raju, VVS Laxman, Shivalal Yadav, Mithali Raj, and Sravani Naidu. Even GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross has exercised his right to vote in the elections.
The HCA elections have taken a political colour, as supporters of the BRS and BJP parties were in the fray. Jaganmohana Rao's United Members of HCA panel claims to have government support, while Anil Kumar's Good Governance Panel is backed by BJP leader and former HCA president Vivek.
Shivalal Yadav is also in the election race with his Cricket First Panel, and Amarnath is contesting as president on the Arshad Ayub panel.