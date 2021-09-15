Hyderabad: Crimes up under TRS rule, charges Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the crime rate has gone up under the TRS rule. Stating that the party was ready to lodge a complaint against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister KTR and the ruling party leaders with the Centre, he urged rival BJP to extend its support in lodging the complaint.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he mocked that the CM and KTR, who promised to transform Telangana into a crime-free State, had turned it to top in crime rate. Targeting Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, he asked Ali as to what he was doing without visiting the family of the six-year-old rape-murder victim. He recalled that KTR had adopted the Singareni Colony area, where the victim resided.

Referring to KTR's false tweet announcing the arrest of the accused, he demanded Rao to take action against the police officer who misled him. Commenting on the illegal drugs trafficking case, he alleged that the government was not extending support to the ED authorities.

Reddy accused the TRS of shielding the drug mafia in Telangana. He said report of the SIT, constituted in 2016 and headed by Akun Sabharwal, was never made public. The SIT did not share information with other Central agencies. Showing the affidavits filed in the High Court by the ED in response to the PIL filed by him, he said the ED had categorically stated that the SIT was not cooperating and not sharing any information. Similarly, the CBI, NCB and other agencies, had stated they were being refused information by the SIT."

The Congress leader said if the SIT was reluctant to place information in the public domain, then it should give details in a sealed cover to the court. He alleged that the CM was trying to shield those involved in the drug mafia and that some TRS leaders were named in drugs cases in Bengaluru and Goa

Reddy said the drugs case was not confined to just Telangana; it involved inter-State operations. It should be jointly probed by a multi-disciplinary team comprising all relevant agencies of the State and the Central government under the supervision of a court.