Hyderabad: CSIR-CCMB study uncovers primate genetic secrets

Hyderabad: Two groundbreaking investigations were recently conducted by a team of global scientists, with CSIR-CCMB in Hyderabad serving as the Indian collaborator. These studies focused on analysing the Indian primate species and involved an extensive combination of genome sequencing, fossil analysis, and the utilisation of an innovative deep learning algorithm.



The research encompassed an impressive scale, involving genome sequencing of over 800 individuals from 233 primate species, representing almost half of all known primate species on our planet. Furthermore, the study expanded the existing database of primate genomes four-fold. Notably, the investigations also encompassed 83 samples from 19 major primate species found in India.

By leveraging the PrimateAI-3D deep learning algorithm, developed by Illumina, a leading DNA sequencing company, the scientists successfully identified disease-causing mutations within the primate genomes.

Dr.GovindhaswamyUmapathy, Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR-CCMB, along with his team members Shivakumara Manu and Mihir Trivedi, played instrumental roles in this research from India. Dr.Umapathy highlighted the remarkable genetic diversity observed among primates across different geographic regions and taxonomies. This diversity not only contributes to our understanding of human evolution and diseases but also holds significant implications for the future conservation of these species.

The studies shed light on specific primate species in India, such as the western hoolock gibbon, the sole ape native to India, and the lion-tailed macaques from the northeastern region and the Western Ghats. These species exhibited lower genetic diversity compared to other primates examined in the global context.

Dr. Vinay Kumar Nandicoori, Director of CSIR-CCMB, emphasised the significance of these studies in determining conservation priorities and formulating effective strategies for preserving primate species.