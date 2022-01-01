Hyderabad: Curtain to up on Numaish today

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) popularly known as 'Numaish' is all set to commence from today at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The members of Exhibition Society and officials from the Police department informed that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure Covid-19 norms.

A co-ordination meeting of various departments was held at the exhibition grounds on Friday. The Joint Commissioner of Police central zone P Vishwa Prasad informed that the exhibition society has availed permissions from all the departments including police, GHMC, HMWSSB, fire and electrical department.

He informed that all arrangements have been made to avoid fire accidents and water hydrants have been provided at the exhibition grounds.

Commissioner also said that "people who do not wear mask will be penalised with Rs 1,000 and a penalty will also be levied on those caught smoking in the premises. "In wake of the Omicron threat, the visitors shall adhere to Covid-19 protocols. The health department is also going to put up a vaccination centre."

Meanwhile, AIIE Secretary, Aditya Margam said that elaborate arrangements have been made and No Objection Certificate was granted by the line departments to hold the exhibition. The Numaish will be inaugurated by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan today along with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and others.