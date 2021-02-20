Hyderabad: Cyberabad cops to set up transgender desk

Gachibowli: Cyberabad Police have decided to set up a 'Transgender Desk' at Cyberabad Commissionerate during an interface with over 150 transgender organised at the Commiserate office here on Friday. Initiated on the request of social activist and Padmashree Awardee Sunitha Krishnan, the interface is an opportunity for representatives of the transgender community to share their problems about the structural and societal violence they are subjected every day in their lives.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar promised to take the issues of transgender community to the notice of government to resolve them. He urged the representatives of the community to act within the framework of the law and reiterated that no form of violence would be tolerated. He also warned transgender community not to involve in any illegal activities and trouble the public by way of harassment. He requested the public to Dial 100 or use Whatsapp number 9490617444 if there is any issue regarding transgenders.

Sunitha Krishnan said that the transgender community is not a homogenous group and consists of varied factions. Marginalisation by society has forced the community to beg or indulge in sex work. She also told about the need for a comprehensive scheme or a policy by the Government to support transgender to the mainstream in the society.

Representatives from the transgender community Simran, Imtiyaz, Chandramukhi, Vyjyanti Mogli and Asifa highlighted various problems faced by the community including lack of education, no access to employment, inability to find houses to rent, intimate partner violence, harassment on the street and intra-community violence. DCPs N Prakash Reddy (Shamshabad), SM Vijay Kumar (Cyberabad Traffic), C Anusuya (Women and Child Safety Wing), ADCP Crimes Kavitha, SCSC General Secretary Krishna Yedula and others participated in the meeting.