Hyderabad: Cyberabad police launch 2 Traffic Task Force vehicles

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra flagged off two Traffic Task Force vehicles at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Friday.

He said that these task force vehicles will help control traffic in Balanagar and Jeedimetla zone. With adding two more chilies total 18 motorcycles will be controlling traffic in Cyberabad Commissionerate. Stephen Raveendra said the traffic task force is provided with six teams comprising two policemen each motorcycle. During peak hours when there is heavy flow of traffic, the officers will move around and swiftly act wherever there are traffic jams or slowdown, vehicle breakdown or water logging to manage the traffic and ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement.

They would attend calls related to traffic slowdown and traffic jams in the jurisdiction and will work in coordination with the law and order police. Modified vehicles were provided which are affixed with a siren and a public address system while the policemen are provided with body worn cameras, breathe analyzers, goggles, wireless communication set and LED baton.