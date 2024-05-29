Hyderabad: Cycling event on June 2

Hyderabad: To celebrate World Bicycle Day, the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution will organise an engaging event for cycling enthusiasts at the KMV Projects Office along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) cycling track on June 2 at 6 am.

According to members of the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution, participants are invited to showcase their love for cycling and for Hyderabad through creative expressions. The event encourages contributions in various artistic forms, including drawings, paintings, sketches, graphic design posters, and photographs.

Santhana Selvan, the Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, said, “World Bicycle Day 2024 is more than just a celebration. Our vision is to create a safer, healthier, and more sustainable urban environment for future generations. The event will serve as a platform to promote active mobility in Hyderabad.”

Cycling enthusiasts of all ages are encouraged to join the event, and interested individuals are asked to post their cycling-inspired art on Instagram, tagging @HydCyclingRevolution and @HyderabadSolarCyclingTrack, by June 1.

For more details, interested participants can contact coordinators Ravi on 9701744814 and Anjani on 7981323170.