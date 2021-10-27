Hyderabad: Dabeerpura flyover cries for long-lasting repairs

Dabeerpura: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is partially restoring the two damages reported in the last 10 days at Dabeerpura flyover. Commuters and activists allege that due to lack of maintenance of the flyover for years it is getting damaged. They say that permanent repair work should be done to avoid any major incident.

The first damage was witnessed on October 14, as a deep crater was formed in the middle of the flyover, which led to panic among commuters. It was closed. A GHMC team was pressed into service immediately and the damaged part was partially restored. The civic body officers say the recent heavy rain was likely to have caused the damage.

Again, on Monday a crack was observed and a small portion of road caved in. "Due to the damage a biker met with an accident and was severely injured. After it came to light, the GHMC covered the hole with patch works. The area was barricaded," said Mohammed Abdul Rahman, a local activist.

According to him, the flyover is at least three decades old. During these years hardly any maintenance work was done. It was constructed by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA). "In 2015, some repairs were carried out. Since then no work was done. Due to lack of maintenance, the flyover is witnessing damages. The GHMC is carrying out temporary work after each damage. Immediately, the civic body must take up permanent work to avoid any major damage," added Rahman.

A local resident Shaik Khaled recalled that a few months back near the Dabeerpura police station road, a piece of the footpath ramp of the flyover crashed. "After the incident, a complaint was given to the civic body, but no work was done."

A GHMC officer, on condition of anonymity, said a few years back repair work of the flyover was done by the Roads & Buildings and Projects department. Since then no work was done by the civic body. After the two recent damages patch work was taken up. The entire flyover needs to be rectified and restoration carried out," he added.