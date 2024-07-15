  • Menu
Hyderabad: Dana Kishore inspects rain-affected areas

Dana Kishore, the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, on Sunday inspected the water-logged localities that were affected due to heavy downpour.

He went round various areas of the Serilingampally and Khairatabad zone, including Durgam Cheruvu and Nectar Garden. Earlier, he also inquired about the situation at field level with GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata.

Dana Kishore stated, “In the wake of heavy rain, officials of GHMC and Water Board should be alert. The emergency response team of HMWSSB and NDRF teams should be deployed. The teams have ordered to visit the problem areas and improve the situation. The superiors should be alert from time to time and know the situation at field level.”

