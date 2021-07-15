Hyderabad: Deadline for free drinking water scheme put off to August 15

Khairatabad: With the implementation and progress of the 20KL free drinking water scheme in Hyderabad the Water Board has asked people to register for availing the facility till August 15.

Holding a review meeting on Wednesday at the Water Board office with the officials, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) MD M Dana Kishore directed all the officials to identify consumers who have not yet registered for the 20KL free drinking water scheme, and visit their homes and register for the scheme by August 15 to get a rebate. "People can register even after August 15, but the rebate will be applicable only from the date of registration," said MD.

It was suggested by the Water Board that the free drinking water scheme should be widely publicized so that the people can benefit from it, for which each division should follow its own strategy and exercise due diligence to get the scheme.

He explained that the scheme would reach out to more people by involving public representatives such as GMs, DGMs, managers, MLAs, and Corporators, including field-level staff, in the promotion of the scheme.

He also directed them to conduct a campaign on social media and asked to create awareness among the people about the scheme.

Customers can link their Aadhaar for their connections either at their nearest mee-seva center or by visiting the HMWSSB website: www.hyderabadwater.gov.in Consumers can contact 155313 for more information.

The meeting was attended by ENC, Director Operations-1 Ajmira Krishna, Revenue Director VL Praveen Kumar, Director Operations-2, M Swami along with CGMs and DGMs.