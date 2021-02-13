Hyderabad: Demand to reopen schools for all classes

Abids: Telangana State Teachers United Front (TSTUF) general secretary Chava Ravi said that his association demanded the physical reopening of the schools for the lower classes. He said that the demand was made as lakhs of children studying in the government-run schools were from underprivileged backgrounds.

Further, they have been facing problems in accessing the online classes. He asked not to club the private school managements pressuring parents for fees with the TSTUF demand for the reopening of the schools. He said that the students from the poorer sections were at a great loss due to the closing of the schools as their learning abilities affected due to the shutting down of the schools.

He said that face-to-face teaching cannot be replaced with the online education, and physical reopening of the schools for the lower classes would help the students studying in the government schools.

Telangana Recognized School Managements Association (TRSMA), State president Y Sekhara Rao also agreed with the argument of the parents who were affected financially due to the lockdown.

However, he asked not to compare the budget schools with the corporate schools, as the budget school fees were far below than the corporate schools. Further, he justified the demand of the TRSMA for reopening of the schools from the primary classes.

"The students have lost touch of learning and it was only by physically attending a child learns the social skills, life skills etc in a school environs, besides, his academic subjects." Also, more than 15 states have already physically reopened the schools from the primary sections, he reminded.