Hyderabad: Demand to turn Bolarum station into mini terminal

Bolarum: As the population in the northern eastern part of the city has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years, many residents over here are requesting the SCR officials to transform Bolarumrailway Station into a mini terminal station on the northern pocket of the city.

The Bolarumrailway station has three platforms, four railway tracks and handles 40 local trains and 10 Express Train services per day. Around 2,000 passengers avail of the services daily. It is strategically located just 1 km between SH1 Rajiv Rahadari connecting at Risala Bazar and NH 44 connecting at Kompally with huge population in nearby localities. Also, there is enough vacant private land and railway land available to transform the station into a mini terminal station.

The members of Federation of New Bolarum Colonies and locals have many times appealed to SCR to develop the railway station. TheSouth Central Railway Employees Sangh also proposed to SCR General Manger Gajanan Mallya to transform it into mini terminal station

"As this is the only station connecting State and national highways, there is a great potential to transform it into terminal station. However, there is only one main entrance gate at Bolarum Station. Due to the absence of any other exit or entry points, it takes 15 minutes to reach the main entrance for passengers coming from end of platforms," said Murali Krishna, working president of Federation of New Bolarum Colonies (FNBC).

"There is no terminal station in northern and eastern parts of the city in Hyderabad division. Kacheguda railway station which is a terminal station is situated in the southern part of the city. Bolarum railway station is located in the centre of north eastern parts of the city. And recently, the State government announced to develop an IT hub at Kompally which is within 2.5 km range of Bolarum station, it is becoming a necessity to turn it into a terminal station," said CH Simhadri, resident of Bolarum.

"Even South Central Railway Employees Sangh has put up a similar proposal as the station is strategically located and has a good prominence in view of it having a better road connectivity," said Noor Ahmed Ali , General Secretary , Suburban Train Travellers Association and member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committees.