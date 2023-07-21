Hyderabad: Dental Camp for I&PR dept staff held

Hyderabad: The Department of Periodontics of Sri Balaji Dental College, a unit of JB Group of Institutions, on Thursday organized a Dental Camp for the employees of Information & Public Relations Department at Commissionerate Office, here.

The camp was organised under the leadership of Dr Haritha Avula, Professor and HOD, Periodontics, Sri Balaji Dental College, Moinabad, as part of the Green Initiative by the Indian Society of Periodontology, which not only emphasis on “Oral hygiene awareness” but also on reduction of plastic waste and switching to more sustainable methods of brushing by changing to Bamboo tooth brushes instead of plastic, among all, in the society.

B Rajamouli, Director, Information & Public Relations Department, said there is every need to maintain oral hygiene by one and all and get prevention from various gum diseases.

Dr Haritha Avula, Professor, by way of power point presentation explained in detail how to maintain oral hygiene, which directly results in healthy body, use of brush, flossing techniques, removal of myths among general public about Dental problems, visits to Dentists for regular checkup, awareness about quacks. She also had a detailed interactive session with the employees about oral hygiene.

Later, the team of doctors, including Dr Gireeshma, Associate Professor, Sri Balaji Dental College, conducted screening camp for all the employees and suggested treatment and also gave away free Bamboo tooth brushes and tooth paste. V. Radha Kishan, Chief Information Engineer, N. Venkateshwar Rao, Secretary, Media Academy of Telangana State, Jayaram Murthy, Regional Information Engineer, SA Hashmi, C Raja Reddy, G Prasad Rao, Deputy Directors, M Yamini, Asst. Director, and others were present.