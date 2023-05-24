Hyderabad: Depressed over girlfriend cheating goldsmith hangs self

Hyderabad: Depressed over being cheated by girlfriend a goldsmith took the extreme step of ending his life at a hotel in Begumpet, on Monday night.



The police said, the deceased was idnetified as Subba Raju, a resident of Ramanthapur worked at a jewellery store in Secunderabad and was into friendship with a girl for last few years. However, the girl refused the marriage proposal after some differences arose between them.



“Raju slipped into depression due to it and checked into a hotel at Begumpet on Monday afternoon. Before hanging himself, he made a video call to his friend and explained about the whole episode about the girlfriend how she exploited and cheated him and also ruined his life. He also informed his friend about the decision he has taken to end his life”, said Begumpet police.

Raju’s friend tried to persuade him not to take such decisions and also traced Raju’s location, besides informing the Begumpet police who broke open the door of the room.

However, by the time the police rushed to the hotel, Raju had hanged himself and died. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. A case is registered and an investigation is underway.