Hyderabad: Dept issues orders posting 30 radiographers in teaching hospitals

Hyderabad: The Health department on Monday issued orders appointing 30 radiographers in the teaching hospitals across the State.

The orders were issued after a court case was dismissed. In order to fully utilise their services, the radiographers were given appointments in teaching hospitals.

The TSPSC had released a notification in 2017 for filling up the posts of radiographers under the Director of Public Health. However, when the selection list of eligible candidates was released, some outsourcing employees approached the High Court for weightage in the respective posts. This stopped the replacement process. Recognising that deserving candidates were losing out due to the delay, the government took initiative to speed up the process. In this order, the HC issued orders dismissing the case, paving the way for replacement. Soon after the release of the TSPSC selection list, the department issued orders for conducting counselling and giving postings to them.